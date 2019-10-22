|
Reverand Robert Bob Dean Landreth, of Marblehead, formerly of San Jose, California, October 19, 2019 age 93. Bob was born in Modesto, CA on July 20, 1926, the son of Cliffton and Zala Landreth. He grew up in Ceres, CA where he excelled at sports and academics. Bobs tall thin physique earned him the nickname lanky, a name by which his surviving classmates still know him. As a young man, Bob played semi-pro baseball plus football and basketball and enjoyed skiing in the Sierras. Even then, his outgoing and friendly personality made him friends wherever he went. When Bob turned 18 he joined the Navy and saw WWII service in the Pacific. Upon discharge, he entered San Jose State University and earned a BA degree in physical education. It was there that he met Jean Miller, the love of his life and his wife for 62 years until her death in 2013. Bob became a gym teacher, first in Ceres, and then in Campbell, CA. It wasnt long before he began his career in school administration in Campbell, first as an assistant principal, then as principal of Monroe School. He later transferred to Del Mar High School in where he served as dean and then as assistant principal until his retirement in 1987. Along the way he earned his MEd degree also from SJSU. Bob had long been an Episcopalian, and he felt a call to enter the perpetual deacon program. After years as a deacon, Father Bob was ordained to the full priesthood in 1981. His ministry included countless marriages, baptisms, burials and Sunday services. He blessed the fleet each year at the St. Francis yacht club in San Francisco. He was also the rector of the Holy Spirit parish in Campbell. When he moved to Marblehead in 1997, Bob served as a volunteer assistant at St. Andrews and St. Michaels parishes in Marblehead, and filled in as supply clergy at churches throughout the North Shore. He was also active in the Marblehead Ministerial Association. Bobs other affiliations included the West San Jose and Beverly Kiwanis Clubs, the Whiting Club, the American Legion, the Marblehead Democratic Town Committee, and the BPOE Elks. Family was the center of Bobs life. He is survived by his three daughters and sons in-law: Artha and Thomas Gerland of Marblehead, Leslie and Carl Cimino of Campbell, CA, and Julia Landreth and Tom Medland of Roseville, CA. His nephew, Sean Harkness and his wife Denise of Las Vegas Nevada, nephews Dennis and Chris Lander of CA, and his sister Alene Lander also survive him. He was the proud Papa of grandchildren, Garrett Gerland and wife, Nichola, Anneliese Gerland and husband, Nathan Lundblad, Holly and Cody Cimino, and Briana and Brent Johnson. Five great grandchildren also knew and loved their Papa. Bob loved sailing, European travel, eating good food and drinking good spirits, listening to music, reading, keeping up on current events, and meeting new people. He will be remembered for his kindness, sense of fun and deep affection for others. Friends and Family are invited to a celebration of his life on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. Michaels church, Marblehead. A reception will follow in the church hall. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. Donations in Bobs name can be made to St. Michaels Church, 26 Pleasant St., Marblehead 01945 or the Marblehead Historical Society, 170 Washington St., Marblehead 01945. To share a memory or offer online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneral home.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019