Robert E. Johnson passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born February 26, 1933 in Framingham, Mass, and was a 1951 graduate of Swampscott High School. Bob served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a photographic interpreter. He enjoyed a 26-year career with the C.I.A. and a passion for antique cars. He was predeceased by his Queen, Jean on August 3, 2018. He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey, and Michael Johnson; and daughter, Leanne Frias. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 am on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, VA.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, 2020