Robert Haskell Cushman, age 87, died on September 7th in Brunswick, Maine. He was known to many as Bob or by his nickname, Cush. He was born on August 11, 1932 in Boston, MA, son of the late Harold Bills Cushman. He graduated from Govenor Dummer Academy in 1950 and Bowdoin College in 1954. After naval service, he married Diane Gibson in 1957 residing in Marblehead, MA and enjoying summers at Sebasco Estates, Maine, Bob was Vice President of the Cushman Bakery in Lynn. Following the sale of the Bakery, he was a registered representative with H.C. Wainwright Brokerage Co. in Boston. In 1969, he was elected Treasurer of the Salem Five Cents Savings Bank, where he worked until his retirement in 1992. His community activities included the Boys Club of Lynn; The United Way of Lynn; House of Seven Gables; Salem Visiting Nurse Association; YMCA of Salem; North Shore Children's Hospital; Salem College Foundation and the Rotary Club of Salem, of which he was a Past President. He was also a member of the Old North Church in Marblehead, serving as a trustee and a member of the Board of Investment. He was also active in Bowdoin College Alumni activities He enjoyed boating, skiing, golf, & tennis and served fo skiing, golf, & tennis and served for many years on the Race Committee of the Eastern Yacht Club. He was also a member of the Gut 'N Feathers Badminton Club of Marblehead and the Shore Ledges Golf Club of Sebasco Estates. He and his wife enjoyed world travel and spent winters in Hawaii and then became residents of Shell Point Retirement Community in Fort Myers, FL where Mr. Cushman was an active member of the Sanibel Community Church, Bob was devoted to his family and leaves a daughter, Gail Cushman Rose, of Park City, UT, her husband Laity, and their two children, Eliza and Ethan: a son Russell Cushman, of Marblehead, MA, his wife Eliza and their three children, Cecily, Gibson, and Hope. Bob's strong commitment to his family, community, church, and college made him a role model to many and his gentle nature and humble dignity will be missed by all. Services will be held at Old North Church in Marblehead, MA on Saturday, September 21st at 3pm, and the burial will be private in Portland, ME. Memorial donations may be made to the Old North Church, Marblehead, MA.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019