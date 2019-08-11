|
Robert J. Bob Tseki, age 78, of Marblehead and formerly of Lynn, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Lahey Clinic in Burlington, following a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Susan F. (Crane) Tseki with whom he shared over 50 years of marriage. Born in Lynn in 1941, Bob was the son of the late Louis and Pearl (Sharko) Tseki. He was raised and educated in Lynn and graduated from Lynn English High School. He received his Bachelors Degree from Wentworth Institute of Technology and worked as a Civil Engineer for the Massachusetts Highway Department for over 35 years, retiring in 2000. Growing up in Lynn, Bob was active in many sports including basketball, baseball and track and has lived in Marblehead for the past 45 years. He enjoyed traveling with his family and was an avid Celtics, Red Sox and Patriots fan. In addition to his wife Susan, Bob is survived by his loving sons, Steven Tseki of Salem and Tom Tseki and his wife Suzanne of Mattapoisett; his beloved grandchildren, Cassandra and Thomas; his brothers-in-law, Larry Crane and Robert Thomson; his sister-in-law Ruth Tseki and his many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Victor Tseki and Margaret Thomson. A Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), Lynn. Burial was in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Online guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2019