Robert V. Osman Obituary
Robert V. Osman, 76, of Marblehead, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Like his father before him, Robert had a long career with General Electric. Rising from the factory floor to management in the Aircraft Engines Information Systems, he retired in the mid- 1980s. During his retirement Robert spent many hours volunteering at the Marblehead Community Charter Public School. He helped build and administrate the school's first computer network and assisted with food service for the students and faculty. He is survived by his wife Virginia; daughter Michelle and her husband Mack; son Gregory and his wife Kourtney; and grandchildren John, Nicole, and Mackenzie. Memorial visitation will be held at Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street on Friday, April 5 from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , the Salvation Army, or the Marblehead Community Charter Public School. Please visit the online guestbook at www.eustisand cornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019
