Robert Wellington Till, age 87, died of cancer on August 27, 2020 at home in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years Lillian (Gillis) Till of Marblehead, his daughter Brenda (Till) Dumais and husband David Dumais of Marblehead and their three children Derek, Ryan and Mandy Dumais; his daughter Susan Till and husband Gilbert Brennan and their son Teddy Brennan of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; and his sister Marilyn (Till) Campbell of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. He is predeceased by his father Raymond Coombs Till and mother Ann (Laskey) Till both of Marblehead and sisters Virginia (Till) Torney of Owls Head, Maine and Elizabeth (Till) Earl of Spruce Head, Maine. Bob was born on June 16, 1933 in Marblehead at the old Mary Alley Hospital. A standout baseball player and avid football enthusiast, Bob graduated from Marblehead High School in 1951 and attended Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont graduating in 1955. He then served in the U.S. Army armored division in Europe. Bob joined the Perini Construction Company in Chicago, Illinois returning to Marblehead and continuing his career as a comptroller working on large regional projects including the Prudential Building and Sumner Tunnel in Boston, MA. He was a loving family man devoting himself to his children and grandchildrens many activities. A true Marbleheader, Bob was dedicated to the town he loved and shared his time with many organizations. As an elected Parks and Recreation Commissioner, Bob oversaw the creation of the Green Street soccer field and skating rink as well as the first town soccer field at the High School. He also spearheaded preservation of the Town Wharf providing a quiet place to sit and observe the harbor activities. A true sports enthusiast, Bob was active with both the Marblehead Boosters and Magicians Gridiron clubs supporting youth sports. His passion for football was most evident in his 50+ year commitment to working the sideline chains for the High School football program. You could find Bob at home games up until this past season at age 86. In recognition of his extraordinary effort, the Marblehead Athletic Department awarded Bob with an honorary Chain Gang award for his lifetime dedication to the kids of Marblehead. In addition to Bobs volunteerism in support of youth sports, he served on the Board of Investment for the Marblehead Bank and was an active member of the Elks and Masons. Bob and Lillian were active members of the Rockland, Maine Golf Club for more than twenty-five years and spent many a summer day at the Swampscott Beach Club. Bob was never far from the sea and enjoyed vacationing in Sanibel Island, Florida; Spruce Head, Maine; and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Whether walking along the sand or around downtown Marblehead, Bob remained very active right up to his last days. Neighbors cherished their chats across the wall and bounty from the Watson Street garden of which he took great pride and care. His family and friends will always remember his cheerful smile, quick wit, humor, generosity of time and care to many. Marblehead Forever! The family would like to thank Care Dimensions
and NeighborGood Care for their compassion. Funeral services will be private, and a celebration of life will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Magicians Gridiron Club at P.O. Box 505, Marblehead, MA 01945. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or offer online condolences to the family, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
.