Dr. Roberto Guy Tassinari, Retired Dentist, age 89, died March 31, 2019, in Estero, FL. He was the husband of Barbara (Merrill) Tassinari. Born in Salem, MA on November 25, 1929 and raised in Marblehead, MA., he was the son of the late Guy and Irma (Giabbai) Tassinari. He graduated from St. John's Prep, received his Bachelor's Degree from Boston College and his Degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery from University of Maryland, served as a Captain in the United States Army, and opened his dental office in Salem. Roberto was active in the community as a member of the Knights of Columbus, Palmer's Cove Yacht Club, the American Dental Association and the Massachusetts Dental Society. He also served as Chairman of Salem Red Cross, President of the Salem Lions Club, and Commodore of Northeast Surf Patrol. He was elected to Salem School Committee and was General Partner in Development of Miller Wharf Marina. He enjoyed boating, building, gardening, oil painting and much more. Always working on a project and helping people with theirs. Surviving him, in addition to his wife, Barbara with whom he shared 67 years of marriage, are his brother Francis and wife Marylou, sisters Dolores Tobin and Nina Kolcynski, his sister-in-law Marie as well his eight children, son Roberto Tassinari, Jr and wife Susan (Jepsky) of Largo, FL., daughter Anna Lindquist and her husband Paul of Beverly, MA, son Dino and wife Saragail Standish of Nipomo, CA., daughter Donna Ferm and husband Robert of Fort Myers, FL., son Paul and wife Beth (Rosen) of Marblehead, daughter Elin Balmer and husband James of Philadelphia, PA., son Richard and wife Lisa (Phillips) of Bradford, Mass., and son Andrew and wife Karen (Fayle) of Wakefield, grandchildren, Alison, Guy, Jeffrey Jr, Brian, Lori, Nathan, Amanda, Linda, Stephen, Joshua, Katie, Laura, James Jr, Jennifer, Richard Jr, Lauren, Caitlin, Brett and 22 great-grandchildren. Roberto was predeceased by his brother Silvio Peter Tassinari. A Celebration of Roberto's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019. at 11 a.m. at the Salem Waterfront Hotel & Suites, 225 Derby Street, Salem, MA 01970. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or visit the website .
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019