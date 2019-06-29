|
|
Roger G. Whear, Jr. 86, of Salem and Marblehead passed away at the after a long illness. Born in Medford, Roger attended Medford Public Schools. During his High School years he participated in soccer, baseball and played the French horn in the Marching Band. Family often commented it was difficult to find Rog behind that big horn. Immediately upon graduation from Medford High School in 1950, at 17 years of age, Roger convinced his parents to sign the enlistment papers and he entered the Marines. Trained as a Corpsman he began his service in the Korean conflict. In 1952, as a result of his heroic actions in the First Marine Division Private 3rd class Doc Whear exhibited exceptional bravery and was presented with the Navy Cross, the second highest recognition of Military Valor. In addition, Corpsman Whear was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds sustained during his service. These wartime events stayed with Roger for the rest of his life. While recuperating at the Chelsea Naval Hospital Roger became reacquainted with a High School classmate, Roberta Hanson, who was completing her nurses training. They soon married and raised five children. Graduating from Bentley College prepared Roger for a career as an accountant at John Hancock and the Massachusetts Comptrollers Office. Roger enjoyed fishing, traveling with his family to Wells, ME, following Boston sports teams, and telling stories to his grandchildren around the campfire. Roger, her Romeo was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Roberta Whear, his Juliet. Roger was also predeceased by his parents Roger and Beatrice Whear (Frye) of Riviera Beach, FL and his brother David Whear of Selbyville, DE. He is survived by their five children: Robert and his wife Sherry of Damariscotta Mills, ME; Debra and her husband Buddy Fox of Sharon, MA; Bruce and his wife Heidi of Swampscott, MA; Gary and his wife Linnea of Pocasset, MA and Diana and her husband Geoffrey of Salem MA. Grandchildren; Cory Fox and his partner Kerri Kostecki, Andrew Fox, Ian and Devin Whear, Derek Staples and his fianc Emily Barnes, Megan and her husband Jeff Chane, Nathan Staples and his fianc Sarah Keiler, The trips Matthew, Scott and Sydney Whear. Great grandfather to Alison Belle Fox and Jaxson Riley Chane. Roger is also survived by his sister Alice Terrill of The Villages, FL. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 4 to 6 PM at the Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal St. (corner of North St.), Salem, MA, followed by a memorial service at 6PM, also at the Murphy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923 or Support.woundedwarrior project.org. For additional information or online guestbook please visit www.MurphyFuneral Home.com or call 978-744-0497.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from June 29 to July 6, 2019