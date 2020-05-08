|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald Lee Hill announces his passing after a long battle with Parkinsons disease and complications from Covid-19, on Saturday, April 19, 2020, at the age of 72 years. Ron was born on April 21, 1947 to Catherine (Dolly) Hill and Bud Hill in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Ron grew up in Royal Oak, MI before moving to Marblehead, MA where he raised his family with his former wife, Karen Hill. His children, Andrew Hill and Gregory Hill fondly remember their childhood of trips to the Cape, sailing in Marblehead harbor, watching the Patriots and many seasons of their dad coaching soccer. Later in life he enjoyed spending time traveling with his partner Winifred Breines. Rons business acumen was always an important part of his life as he was the CEO of diversified health services for many years. Between 1990 and 2000 he built and sold a successful multi-unit business in the service sector. He joined a Boston area business brokerage firm in 2000 as Senior Broker and Vice President and in April 2003 he co-founded Northeast Business Partners. Ron will be lovingly remembered by his partner, Wini, his sons Andrew and Gregory and their wives Katherine and Amy, his grandchildren Mackenzie, Sophia and James, his former wife Karen Hill, his sister Cindy Trussell and nephew Kyle Trussell. Services will be private. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Ron to the Aurora Day Camp at auroradaycamp.org Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 8 to May 17, 2020