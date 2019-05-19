|
Ruth Ann Christiansen, 89, a lifelong resident of Swampscott, passed away peacefully at The in Danvers on April 24, 2019. Born in Cambridge, MA, on February 23, 1930, Ruth was the beloved daughter of the late Arthur L. Christiansen and Esther (Carlson) Christiansen and twin sister of the late Arthur R. Christiansen of Marblehead. A Swampscott class of 1948 graduate, Ruth served on the class reunion committee for many years. She attended the Modern School of Fashion and Design in Boston, graduating in 1951. A woman ahead of her time, Ruth survived childhood Polio, cared for her parents and enjoyed an accomplished career as a technical artist working for GE for three years and MIT Graphic Arts for 36. She was a member of the MIT Quarter Century Club and MIT Womens Silver Club. She was on the Board of Directors of the Union Hospital Womens Auxiliary. She was a member of the Marie Joy Guild at The Church of the Holy Name in Swampscott. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Nancy Christiansen of Glendale, AZ, formerly of Marblehead; her nephew, Robert Christiansen and his wife, Kim (Howie) of Jersey City, NJ; by her niece, Janet Culbertson and her husband, John of Glendale, AZ; great nephews, Austin and Evan; and her cousin, Susan Roberts and her husband, David and their son, Marshall of Wakefield. Ruth treasured time with family and friends, enjoyed summer vacations on Cape Cod, gardening and rooting for the Patriots. Known as Auntie Ruth to many, she inspired all of us with her strength and positive attitude. She will sincerely be missed. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Swampscott Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Church of the Holy Name, 60 Monument Ave., Swampscott, MA 01907. To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 19 to May 26, 2019