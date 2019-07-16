|
Ruth Evelyn (Russell) Chilcott, 96, peacefully slipped away on July 9, 2019 at the Veterans Home of Chula Vista after a courageous battle with Parkinsons Disease. Born April 11, 1923 in Los Angeles, like her brothers enlisted in the armed forces and served in the U.S Coast Guard being stationed din Chicago, Il. At this time she was taking flying lessons briefly aspiring to be a pilot. During this time she met Gerald (Jerry) Roy Chilcott who was in the U.S. Navy and the two fell in love and married and relocated to San Francisco, CA and then to Los Angeles, CA. Ruth is survived by her four sons. Michael of San Diego, Jerry Jr. of Ventura, Donald of Coeur dAlene, ID, and Timothy of Marblehead, MA. She loved her many grandchildren and cherished their visits although separated by many miles and obstacles. Tom, Heidi, Holly, Josh, Angela, and Elizabeth will miss their grandmother. Ruth devoted several years to helping her husband Jerry run his construction business in Los Angeles while raising her children. An avid animal lover she bred pure-bred Siamese Cats for several years in San Gabriel, California with her husband and children. When her children were older, she re-entered the work force with the state of California Department of Motor Vehicles and then the State Department of Rehabilitation where she became very interested in helping the disadvantaged population, single parents and especially children. After attending East Los Angeles City College and then California State University in Los Angeles she became a Social Worker for the Los Ang- eles County Department of Social Services. Quickly advancing to eligibility supervisor and managing the Childrens Services Dept. for twenty years. After her husband Jerry passed away she retired and designed and built a home in Paradise, CA for several years, then Ventura, CA, Marblehead, MA, and finally San Diego, CA. She loved to travel and visit dozens of countries in her lifetime. She enjoyed reading and loved crossword puzzles. She especially loved Hawaii and swimming in the beautiful Pacific Ocean off of the coast of Kauai. A brilliant piano player and internationally known for her Thanksgiving Turkey Dinners! She was a generous, kind, loving person who in the face of many obstacles and setbacks in her life was able to make a good life for her family. Although personal friends with Fred Lynn of the Boston Red Sox, it was during her few years in Marblehead, MA, she became and absolute die hard Boston Red Sox Fan to the point of getting a little perturbed if someone called during a game on tv. A memorial service is scheduled on July 20, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses 966 Elm Avenue Imperial Beach, CA. 91932 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of lowers Ruth would simply ask for your time to listen to the next Jehovahs Witness who comes to your door.---
