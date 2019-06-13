|
Ruth Ostertag Fleming, 90, of Marblehead and formerly of Hingham and Hull, MA, passed away June 2, 2019 at Devereaux House in Marblehead, MA. She led a rich and interesting life, sweetened by fine German chocolate and the love of her family. Born April 8, 1929, and raised in Esslingen, Germany, Ruth is the daughter of Friedrich and Katherine Ostertag. After completing her studies, Ruth served as a translator and assistant to the United States Army in Stuttgart, Germany, and later transferred to Washington, DC to support the Fulbright Scholar Program, a role she enjoyed thoroughly. In 1969, she settled with her young family in Hull, Mass., where she marked many milestones over the years. A gifted artist, Ruth was a sculptor, potter, painter and expert calligrapher whose works earned acclaim in local art shows and exhibits throughout the South Shore. For more than 20 years, she shared her talents as an art consultant at the Eugene Gallery, a long-time institution on Charles Street in Boston. A true European at heart, Ruth returned to Germany summer after summer, where she joined her mother and beloved sister, Fridl Ostertag, to travel, laugh, collect wildflowers and explore the Alps. In her later years, Ruth lived in Hingham, Mass., and worked at the Weymouth Public Library, where she remained in close touch with friends and neighbors. Many remember her masterful baking, love of quips and witticisms and her spirited Elvis Presley parties. Ruth is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Laura Fleming, and her two beloved grandsons, Hunter and Camden Fleming of Marblehead. To celebrate her life, a memorial service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Old North Church, 35 Washington Street, Marblehead, MA 01945. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Raw Art Works, 37 Central Square, Lynn, MA or www.rawartworks.org. Ruths family extends its deepest gratitude and appreciation to the caregivers and staff of Allerton House Assisted Living in Hingham, MA, and of Devereaux House Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Marblehead, who cared for Ruth for many years with profound kindness and grace.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from June 13 to June 20, 2019