Sally Ann Marki a member of St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Camden, Maine passed peacefully at home on September 8, 2018. Sally was born in 1933 in Marblehead, Massachusetts, daughter of Eleanor (Morse) and Harry R. Lewis. A graduate of San Mateo Junior College, California, Sally attended Stanford before graduating in 1956 from Boston University. During her illness she enjoyed caring visits from her children, Martha Wiswell, Susan Radugge, Fred Marki, and Andrew Marki, and she is also survived by her grandchildren, Walter Wiswell, Michael Wiswell, Paul Marki, Russell Marki, Eleanor Marki, and Martha Q. Marki. Sally will be missed by her good friend Ann, her book club circle, and her frie- nds since elementary school in Marblehead, Jan and Claire. She was grateful for the attentions of Katie and Regina from hospice. May she find rest again in the companionship of her loving husband, Gustav Paul, who predeceased her. Private interment was held in Waterside Cemetery in Marblehead on July 11, 2019.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2019
