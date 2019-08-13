|
Sandra Cutler-Cohen of Swampscott, Massachusetts, and formerly of Sarasota, Florida, entered into rest on August 9, 2019, at the age of 77. Born in Chelsea, MA on December 14, 1941, and raised in Winthrop, MA, Sandie graduated from Winthrop High School, Hebrew College Prozdor, and the University of Minnesota. She was a life member of Hadassah and a member of the Temple Beth Israel of Longboat Key, Florida. She was a lover of the arts and an avid supporter of Israel. Family, however, was the most important thing to Sandie. Predeceased by her husband, David E. Cohen, and her parents, Ann and Isadore Cutler. She is survived by her sister, Ronnie Shrinsky and her husband Jason, her brothers, Kenneth Cutler and his wife Yvonne, and Jonathan Cutler and his wife Ilene. Sandie is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jackie Cutler, and many devoted nieces and nephews. Her greatest gifts, however, were her children, Jill Beck and her husband Russell, and Jeffrey Feldman and his wife Melinda Goldner; and her grandsons, Tyler Beck, Jacob Beck, and Toby Goldner, the lights of her life. A funeral service for Sandie was held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA 01970 with interment at Temple Emanu-El Memorial Park, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers, MA 01923. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to , 75 Sylvan Street, B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, (https://www.caredimensions.org/). For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www. stanetskyhymansonsalem. com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019