Scott Donald Snow. On June 3, 2020 Scott Snow, formerly from Marblehead, MA lost his battle with cancer in Melbourne, FL. He passed away peacefully with family and hospice by his side. He was born in Munich Germany on March 8th while his parents were stationed there in 1953. He attended Marblehead Schools, resided and was employed in the Northshore area. He enjoyed being on his boat to go on fishing trips or just cruise the coastline with family and friends. Even though his life was cut short, Scott enjoyed life to the fullest. As a young man he spent many Sundays drag racing cars at New England Dragway, coached womans softball, acquired his pilots license as well as being a chef at many various restaurants. He was an active member of the Gerry 5, VFW, and the Elks clubs all of Marblehead. Scott and Tracy Tirrell were married on New Years Eve in the late 90s. They were avid fans of both the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox organizations. They attended many games and loved tailgating at Foxboro! They also vacationed in Key West for many years and always planned to retire there one day. Scottie or "Snowball" was truly a "people person." He loved everyone and never forgot a person that he met, even years before. He was a friendly, kind and caring man who overcame many obstacles in his life. Sadly, in 2007, he suffered a massive stroke which left him paralyzed on his right side and with a greatly limited speech ability. In time, he was able to use his power chair outside where he explored every street in Marblehead and met many new friends. He was known to always wear a Red Sox cap and a Pats flag was attached to his chair. His wife Tracy was his guardian angel on earth. She was his voice, his right hand, his caretaker, and his best friend. She tended to his every need. Very sadly, Tracy experienced a severe heart attack and passed away at home in November 2017. At this time, Scottie was brought to Melbourne, FL to be with his family. He lived with his brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Cindy. He was a beloved son, husband, father, brother and uncle. Scott will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends. Surely Tracy will be with him again in Gods loving arms. He is survived by his parents: Don & Betty Snow, his sister, Donna Snow Martin, his brother, Bill Snow and sister-in-law, Cindy Snow, all of Melbourne, FL. He also leaves a daughter, Nicole Snow of Marblehead and two stepchildren, Ashley and John Valentini. He was predeceased by his wife, Tracy Tirrell and his brother, Michael Snow. He also leaves extended family and friends. Private services will be at a later date.



