Selbert Jacobson of Marblehead and Boca Raton, FL, entered into rest on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Jacobson with whom he shared seventy years of marriage. Devoted father of Paula Gerson and husband Bruce of Fort Lauderdale, and Rhonda Jackson and husband William of Marblehead. Cherished grandfather of Michael Gerson, Steven Gerson and fianc Jillian, and Brandon Gerson and fianc Denika; Michelle Jackson and wife Shanna, and David Jackson and wife Jennifer. The treasured great-grandfather of Nathaniel, Connor, Olivia, Stella, Micah, Charlotte and Jacob. The loving brother of the late Paul Jacobson and the late Gladys Cutler. Dear son of the late Jacob and Rose (Burwen) Jacobson. Selbert was raised in Salem and Marblehead and attended Lawrence Academy. After graduating, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and then served in the Navy. Shortly after, Selbert married Barbara and they built their home in Marblehead where they raised their family. Selbert spent most of his adult life self employed with a successful appliance repair business. He was always fascinated with how things were made and how things worked. With his extensive tool collection he had a hobby of fixing anything and everything. He was a lover of all things mechanics, science and history and passionately shared his love of these things with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Selbert was an avid walker and bicycle rider, loved the ocean and sailing, and most of all his family. Services for Selbert will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or via https://give.care dimensions.org/. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanet skyhymansonsalem.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019