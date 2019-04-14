|
Sgt. Rachel Reve McKay, 23, of Marblehead, MA passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2019 at the United States Armys Fort Gordon located in Augusta, GA. Rachels death remains under investigation by the United States Army. Rachel had recently completed Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, in Columbia, SC, graduating second in her Company within the 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment. Upon graduation from Basic Combat Training, Rachel was assigned to Fort Benning near Columbus, GA to attend the United States Armys Officer Candidate School. Rachel was a proud, fit, respected and tireless soldier, and a sought after battle buddy by her fellow officer candidates in the highly selective program. She was dedicated to live by and embody the Armys core values: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage. Prior to earning her app- ointment to Officer Candidate School, Rachel was an accomplished scholar and student-athlete. Rachel graduated from William Smith College in May 2018, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. At William Smith, Rachel played NCAA Division III athletics as a forward on the Womens Ice Hockey Team, and as a member of the Womens Golf Team. During her senior year at William Smith, Rachel earned the golf teams Most Valuable Player Award, and holds many individual scoring records in the colleges golf program. Prior to attending William Smith, Rachel graduated from Marblehead High School and, there too, was an elite and recognized athlete playing ice hockey, golf and softball. Rachel also played on elite national womens ice hockey teams, once travelling to a national championship in Dallas, TX. But, looking past her military, collegiate and high school accomplishments, Rachel was best at being a sister, daughter and friend. She was a genuine and caring person with extra doses of empathy and admiration for the underdog, and was deeply rooted with a sense of fairness and selflessness. She will be missed more than words can express by the many people she touched during her far too short time with them. Her extended family and friends are shattered with her having been taken from them too soon, and there will forever be an emptiness in their hearts for Rachel. But they will persevere and remember the light, happiness and joy that Rachel brought into their lives with her humor, friendship, genuineness and candor. Rachel leaves hundreds of heartbroken friends and family members. Rachel is survived by her parents, David and Deborah, and her loving sister Halle, and her faithful and cherished dog, Eddie, of Marblehead. Rachel is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Vincent and Esther Grimaldi, of New Hartford, NY; her paternal grandparents, Edwin and Ruth McKay, of Rockport, MA; her Aunt Kimmy Fortier, and her husband, Marc, of Hamilton, MA; her Uncle Stuart McKay, and his wife, Ann, and their daughters Maddie and Samantha, of Marblehead, MA; her Uncle Mark Grimaldi, and his wife Kristine, of Clinton, NY; and many other countless relatives and friends across New England and beyond. Visiting hours will be held at Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street, on Wednesday, April 17 from 4-8PM. Funeral services for Rachel will be private. To share a memory or to offer a condolence please visit www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
