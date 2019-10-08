Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berube & Sons Funeral Home
191 Lafayette St
Salem, MA 01970
(978) 744-2177
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Kellum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Kellum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Kellum Obituary
Sharon (Ware) Kellum, 60, of Lynn, MA, passed Saturday, October 4, 2019 at NSMC Salem Hospital in the company of her family. She was the wife of Peter Kellum of Lynn. Born in Marblehead, Sharon was the daughter of Amy (Lockerbie) Smith of Swampscott, and the late Norman Ware. Along with her husband Peter Kellum of Lynn, Sharon is survived by her sons Geoffrey Kellum of Saugus, and Eric Kellum of Salem; and her brothers, Stephen Ware of Lynn, and Brian Ware of Swampscott. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sharon's name to P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To send a condolence to the family please visit www. BerubeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now