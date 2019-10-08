|
|
Sharon (Ware) Kellum, 60, of Lynn, MA, passed Saturday, October 4, 2019 at NSMC Salem Hospital in the company of her family. She was the wife of Peter Kellum of Lynn. Born in Marblehead, Sharon was the daughter of Amy (Lockerbie) Smith of Swampscott, and the late Norman Ware. Along with her husband Peter Kellum of Lynn, Sharon is survived by her sons Geoffrey Kellum of Saugus, and Eric Kellum of Salem; and her brothers, Stephen Ware of Lynn, and Brian Ware of Swampscott. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sharon's name to P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To send a condolence to the family please visit www. BerubeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019