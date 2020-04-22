|
Sheila Brady Mengoni, beloved Mother, Sister, and Aunt, passed away on March 5, 2020 at 79 years of age. She was born to Margaret 'Rita' (Cox) and Edward 'Count' Brady in Marblehead, Massachusetts on August 9, 1940. She was the oldest of four very close sisters who shared enviable bonds with one another that remained strong, and important, for Sheilas entire life. Head drummer all four years, Sheila was recipient of the first John Philip Souza Award given to a student at Marblehead High School (1958). She loved competing in swimming and was a waterfront lifeguard and youth swimming instructor. After earning her bachelors degree from Massachusetts College of Art in Boston (1962), she volunteered for the Peace Corps. and traveled to Bangkok, Thailand where she taught English for two years. Upon her return home she moved to New York City and later Los Angeles, where she became a public-school educator with Inglewood Unified School District for 35 years. During that time, Mrs. Mengoni had a profound effect on many students until her retirement in 2011. Most recently Sheila was able to spend a great deal of time with her family and continue her life-long love of education. She had many interests, which included reading, visiting museums, swimming and donating to her favorite scientific causes. She was a remarkable woman, a true original. The dedication and love she had for her family extended itself to the many pets who shared her life. She will be missed deeply by all who knew and loved her. Sheila is survived by her son and his wife Mark and Sarah Mengoni, her three sisters, Colleen Reiner, Sharon Langan, Deirdre (Norman) Carr, and her nieces and nephews and their spouses. A celebration of Sheilas life will be held, details will be posted at forevermissed. com/sheila-brady-mengoni.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020