Shirley M. Hazeltine, 92, passed peacefully on November 19th, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born in Lynn to Leo and Rena Mailloux. Her family moved to Marblehead, where she graduated from MHS class of 1946. Her journey then took her to Chandler School for Women, followed by a position as legal secretary at Palmer Dodge in Boston. Paul and Shirley married in 1954 and made Marblehead their home. They spent 39 years together before Paul passed in 1993. She is survived by her three children, Gail (Edmund) Goolsby of Marblehead, Cathy (Sandy) Fallon of Hudson, MA, and David (Kate) Hazeltine of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Shirley leaves as well her beloved grandchildren Reid (Diana) Goolsby of Denver, Trevor (Kerri) Goolsby of Marblehead, Alec (Sarah) Goolsby of Marblehead, Darren Hazeltine of Boston, Kyle Hazeltine of Quincy, Morgan Hazeltine of Charleston, SC, and eight great grandchildren. She will also be mourned by her cousins Joan (Mailloux) Paille, Robert Mailloux, Sister-in-law Carol (Hazeltine) MacKenzie, and Brother-in-law Richard Durkee, along with many loving nieces and nephews. 'Shirley was SOOO funny!' Anyone who knew her well or met her for the first time was guaranteed to be entertained and possibly taken aback by her humorous take on life. Cooking and knitting were her interests. However her passion was ever her family. She found her joy in celebrating their milestones and small individual interests alike. In her final two years Shirley was embraced by a loving community of new friends and devoted staff at Stone Hill of Andover. One and all counted on her for their daily dose of laughter. Due to current restrictions, burial services will be held when the future allows. In lieu of floral tributes, please consider donating to organizations such as Get Us PPE https://getusppe.org/give/
