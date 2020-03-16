|
|
Stanley Levine, 75, of Peabody, formerly of Marblehead, entered eternal rest on March 10, 2020. Stanley was born and raised in Malden, he served in the Army National Guard from 1964 to 1970. At a young age, he trained as a slipcover cutter and mastered the trade over 60 years. Stanley had a special love of the ocean. He was happiest on his boat, relaxing and cruising with family and friends. He is the beloved father of Risa and her husband Mark Tracey, Jonathan and his wife Sheila Levine and Justin Levine; the adored grandfather of Jordan, Taylor, Kyle, Charlotte and Erin; dear brother of Marilyn Masters and loving uncle of Howard and his wife Ruth Masters, Linda Sorenson and Ilysa McCarthy. Services were held at Congregation Agudas Achim-Ezrath Israel 245 Bryant Street, Malden, Ma on March 13th. Interment followed at Ezrath Israel Cemetery, Danvers, Ma. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the 85 Astor Ave, Norwood, MA. 02062 or Cong. Agudas Achim-Ezrath Israel 245 Bryant St, Malden, MA 02148. For online condolences, go to www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden, Ma.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2020