Sumner Batchelder Bartlett, 93, a lifelong resident of Marblehead, passed away unexpectedly on October 21st, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Margareta A. (Moll) Bartlett with whom he shared over sixtysix years of marriage. Born and raised in Marblehead, he was the son of the late Frank and Ruth (Batchelder) Bartlett and step son of the late Sarah (Allen) Bartlett. He graduated from Marblehead High School, class of 1946. He was a veteran of the US Army in the Korean Conflict, earning three Bronze stars. Sumner worked at MIT Lincoln Laboratory in Lexington for thirtyeight years prior to his retirement. He was an avid sailor and participated in many races. He was an accomplished skater and hockey player and enjoyed skating at Salem University hockey rink well into his 80's. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Sumner was the loving father of Glenn Bartlett, Gail Cormier and her husband, William, all of Marblehead and Heather Rudinsky and her husband, Jack of Arizona; the cherished grandfather of Thomas, Peter and Christopher Cormier, the dear brother of the late Walter Bartlett and Nancy Miller. He was also the uncle of several nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial in Waterside Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sumner's name may be made to Friends of Marblehead Hockey, P.O. Box 1273, Marblehead, MA. To share a memory or offer online condolences for the family, please visit www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
