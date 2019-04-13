|
|
Susan Hillyer Balleza, beloved and loving mother, aunt and friend, passed away on the spring equinox, March 20th, 2019, at the age of 59. Born in Tarrytown and raised and educated in Chappaqua, NY, Susan was the daughter of the late Peter and Grace (Acel) Hillyer. Susan continued her education at UNH, where she swam competitively, and received her masters degree at Radcliff College. Susan was a 24-year resident of Swampscott and prior to that had lived in Nantucket for 5 years, where she met her dear husband, Christopher Balleza. Susan was the owner and operator of Wellspring Garden Design, helping many in the community bring life and beauty to their homes with vibrant and creative landscape design. Susans business also included pro-bono work for her community, and her graceful pieces can be seen along Monument Ave. in Swampscott, where the garden beds she designed evoke warmth and welcome to all those who pass by. Besides her husband Susan is survived by her children Shelby, Luke, Alexander and Jaclyn, her brother Clay Hillyer and his wife Diane, her grandchild Levi Balleza and 3 nephews. A truly caring mother, Susan was ever supportive of her childrens ambitions, shepherding them along with constant encouragement and appreciation. In her free time Susan was a lover of the arts, reading, nature, traveling and community. A woman of admirable character, Susans motives were purest in form, driven by her desire to provide a loving environment for those in her life. Susan will be dearly missed by family, friends and community alike. A celebration of Susans life will be held on June 29th at 11:00 AM at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Lynn in Swampscott.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019