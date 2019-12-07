|
Susan Maynard of Miami, Florida and Marblehead, Massachusetts, passed away recently from complications of a stroke. Susan was a bright, articulate, professional who spent her career as an educator, School Psychologist, and Marriage and Family Therapist, guiding children and adults through educational and life circumstances. Dr. Maynard was a graduate of Middlebury College and earned advanced degrees from Boston University and Salem State University. She established her assessment and counseling business, PEAC, Inc., in the 1970's and worked until her late 70's. She also founded Older Friends for Younger Children, a Big Brother / Sister program, while living in Marblehead, finding teenage mentors for children in town. Though she was busy with her career and family, Susan loved playing tennis, sailing, horseback riding, bike riding and cross country skiing. She was an avid gardener, and an animal lover who rescued close to a dozen dogs throughout her adult life. Susan was passionate about travel, and she, with her husband, Carl, traveled throughout Europe, Asia and South America, over the course of their 57 year marriage. A highlight of their adventures was a six day hike up the Inca Trail to Machu Pichu. Susan was an active woman who loved spending times with her many wonderful friends in both Marblehead and Miami. She will be remembered by those friends and her family.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 2019