Sylvia M. Revman

Sylvia M. Revman Obituary
Sylvia M. (Fingerman) Revman, 96, of Peabody formerly of Swampscott & Marblehead. Entered Eternal Rest May 16, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Norman Revman. Beloved mother of Bruce & Anne Revman, Audrey & the late George Linsky and Donna Revman. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie & Andrew Katz, Debora & Gary Laflamme, Aarin Linsky, Amanda& Ben Subashi and Casey Revman. Proud great grandmother of Madison & Sam Katz and Morgan & Mackenzie Laflamme. Dear sister of the late Freda Shelan, Frances Markis and Molly Goldberg. Loving aunt of many nieces & nephews. Due to the current health conditions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Minyan Club of Congregation Shirat Hayam 55 Atlantic Avenue Swampscott, MA 01907. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 19 to May 26, 2020
