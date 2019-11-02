|
Theodore Crannell Tracy, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 in Boston after a short Illiness. Born in Weymouth, MA, he was the son of the late William A. Tracy and Dorothy W. C. Tracy, both attorneys who kept the family home in Marblehead, MA for many years. Theo attended Lawrence Academy and Boston College. Theo enjoyed a career in the newspaper industry, most notably with The New York Times. He later ran his own marketing consulting practice after moving to Cincinnati. When he wasnt working, Theo loved being on the water, both along the North Shore coastline and on Michigan lakes, as well as skiing in the mountains both in the east and out west. And, all the while he had an affinity for tracking Boston sports teams and prided himself on getting the stats correct. More importantly, he greatly enjoyed spending time with family and close friends. Theo is survived by his wife of 40 years, Emma Egbert Tracy, his daughter, Abby Tuke (Beau), his son, Nat Tracy, and beloved Labrador, Daisy. He is also survived by five brothers and one sister: Daniel C. Tracy (Jan), William W. Tracy (Karen), Genevieve C. Tracy (David Jacobs), Leo W. Tracy (Paula Stahl), Richard H.W. Tracy (Mary), and Robert C. Tracy (Kathryn Berg). Theo is also survived by John Egbert (Laurie), Louisa Barkalow, and Derrick Egbert along with 13 nieces and nephews and by special family and friends Bonnie Tracy (Seth Lynn), Marilynn Girard (Mike), Fran Tracy, and Peter Gamage (Lindsay). Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Theos name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, c/o Dr. Marlise Luskin, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA, 02115.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2019