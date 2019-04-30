|
Thomas G. Berry, 59, of Danvers, MA, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019. He was born in Marblehead, MA to the late Robert V. and Ethel A. (Adams) Berry. He is survived by six siblings, Judith Berry (James Sleezer) of AZ, Dianna Jaskela of NH, Janet Williams (Gary) of WV, William (Nell) Berry of WI, Karen Rienzo (Gerry) of NH, Jennifer Berry of WA and their families. We have all learned lessons from Toms perseverance as he enjoyed life despite the toll Epilepsy took on both body and mind. He loved board games and puzzles, old sci-fi shows, monster movies and of course superheroes. Coffee with lots of milk and Grammys chocolate chip cookies would put a smile on his face even on the toughest days. We wish to acknowledge and thank the many people who helped him live the best life possible. Tom will rest beside his parents at Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead, MA. No formal memorial is planned. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Epilepsy Foundation via epilepsyneweng land.org. To share a memory or leave online condolences please visit Eustisandcornellfuneral home.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019