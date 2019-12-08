|
Thomas G. Huber, 83, of Marblehead passed away peacefully following a sudden illness while surrounded by his family on Monday, December 2, 2019. Tom's last day was joyfully seated at the head of the Thanksgiving table alongside his grandchildren and family sharing stories and leading grace. Tom was born on November 18, 1936 to George and Mary Huber in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. He attended Penn Hills High School, studied pre-med at the University of Pittsburgh and was a member of the Order of DeMolay and the Masonic Blue Lodge. Tom proudly served in the Army at the 339th General Hospital in San Antonio, Texas and then began working at Fisher Scientific as an Optical Technical Specialist. He was an enthusiastic musician playing the drums, piano, upright bass and tuba.Tom married the love of his life, Ann Peters, in 1961 and they moved to Boston where he continued his work at Fisher Scientific in their Electron Optics X-ray Division. Tom and Ann settled in Marblehead and gave birth to their son Todd in 1965. They were members of the Boston Yacht Club, Corinthian Yacht Club, and Tedesco Country Club, where they enjoyed sailing, golf, and tennis. Tom served as Director of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce and President of the Microbeam Society of America. He also served as a board member on the Workforce Investment Board, the Japanese Society of Boston, and the Dean's Advisory Board at UMass Amherst's College of Engineering. Tom retired as Vice Chairman Emeritus of JEOL (Japan Electron Optics Laboratory) and was recently inducted into the Microanalysis Society for his contributions towards the advancement of microanalysis down to the atomic level. Last, but not least, he was a very proud member of the Starbucks Coffee Club of Marblehead. Tom is survived by his wife Ann, his son Todd, his daughter-in-law Meg, and his super wonderful grandchildren Kathleen and Thomas. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 20th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street. A celebration of life will be held at St. Stephen's Church in Marblehead on December 21st at 10:30 a.m. followed by a reception at the Boston Yacht Club, 1 Front St. (Remember...in honor of Tom, shorts are always optional!) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's name to St. Stephens Church, 67 Cornell Rd, Marblehead, MA 01945 or via www.marbleheadmethodistchurch.org. To share a memory or offer online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019