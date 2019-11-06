|
|
Thomas Reed Callahan, born in Brockton, MA on August 26, 1919, passed away in his sleep at his home in Marblehead, MA, on November 3, 2019, having lived a long and fruitful century. Thomas was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Helen Callahan (Blaney). A veteran of World War II, Tom served as a flight instructor in Texas before moving back to Marblehead to construct what would become his familys lifelong home on Amherst Road. Tom built a career in finance, starting at the First National Bank of Boston, then as comptroller for Michaud Bus Lines. In his retirement," he took a part time job at the National Grand Bank in Marblehead, where he would work for another 35 years before finally retiring at the young old age of 99. He also served as a member of the Finance Committee for the Town of Marblehead for a number of a years and was a dedicated Mason associated with the Philanthropic Lodge F. & A.M. in Marblehead. Toms greatest joy, however, was entertaining family and friends at their camp on Bunganut Pond in Lyman, ME, where for 60 years he was incredibly proud to watch his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren frolic. Surviving Tom is his son, Kevin R. Callahan, and daughter-in-law Connie; his daughter, Kathy Callahan Attridge, and son-in-law Wayne; his six grandsons, Shawn (Grace), Brendan (Stephanie), and Kyle Callahan (Dawn), and Michael, Patrick (Rachel), and Darby Attridge (Ashley); as well as his eight great-grandchildren: Shannon, Finn, Avery, Onora, and Quentin Callahan, and Blaney, Elizabeth, and Isla Attridge. A graveside service will be held at Waterside Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7th, 2019. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to or the Epilepsy Foundation. To share a memory or offer online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneral home.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019