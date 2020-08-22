Therese Renee Albertine Gadenne, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 16, 2020. A long-time resident of Salem, MA she most recently resided in Sandwich, MA with family. Thrse-often called by her nickname Thsie by family and friends-was born in Lille, France to Adolphe and Marie-Louise (Van Damme) Gabant. One of two sisters in a family of seven children, Thrse was an active child and became a member ofthe Guides de France, a youth and outdoors organization. She met her husband of over 60 years, Francis R.J. Gadenne, through this organization when they were young, and they were married in 1955. Thrse and Francis raised two children in Lille. They also lived for a time in Lyon until 1986, when they immigrated to the United States of America to be nearby their two grown children in the Boston area. After arriving in Massachusetts, they opened a bilingual daycare in Salem, sharing the French language and culture with their many young pupils. Always industrious and busy, Thrse continued her active lifestyle and played tennis well into her 80s. Known as Bonne Maman to her grandchildren,Thrse was a dedicated keeper of family history and culture. She was a talented cook and baker, and she often shared stories of life in France and World War II with her children and grandchildren over a homecooked meal or a slice of agteau. Her stories and memories live on with her family, and she will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Francis Gadenne; her parents; and brothers Albert, Roger, Pierre, and Daniel. She is survived by her son Franois and his wife Lucie Gadenne; her daughter, Anne-Sophie Gadenne-Blanco and her husband Ramon Blanco; and her six dear grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Agns Tarby-Gabant and brother-in-law Andr Tarby; brother Jean-Claude Gabant and sister-in-law Jaqueline Bee; and numerous nieces and nephews in France. A private interment was held with close family members in August at the Star of the Sea Cemetery in Marblehead. Assisting with family with arrangements is the Levesque Funeral Home of Salem. For guestbook, please visit www.LevesqueFunerals.com
.