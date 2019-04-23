|
Timothy Smith, 76, of Swampscott passed away with his loving wife by his side on the afternoon of Saturday April 20, 2019 at the Lafayette Nursing Home after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimers. He was the son of the late Elisabeth (Brakett) Smith-Alsberg and Ralph L. Smith. He graduated from Marblehead High School and Emmerson College. Tim enjoyed a career in the building trades throughout his life. He first worked with Salem Five Bank, followed by the Director of Physical Plant at Endicott College and later started his own business. Outside of his work, Tim had a passion for theatre and music as he was a past president of Marblehead Little Theater where he directed and produced musicals. Tim also shared his passions of woodworking, gardening, sailing, and cooking with all who knew him. He will be dearly missed and remembered for his voracious laugh, his sense of humor, and his love of life and family. He is survived by his loving wife Janet (Washburne) Smith, son Gregory Smith and his wife Amy of W. Boylston, his son Brad Smith and his wife Barbara of Irwin, PA; his grandchildren Caitlin, Ashley, Jack, Tyler, Kyle, and Hunter; Brother Michael Smith and his wife Deborah of McLean, VA and Marblehead. He was predeceased by his brother Noble Smith. A memorial mass will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Michaels Episcopal Church, located at 26 Pleasant St. Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tims honor to the Home Office 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to 75 Sylvan St, Suite B-102 Danvers, MA 01923. For more information or online guestbook, please visit www.MurphyFuneralHome. com or call 978-744-0497.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019