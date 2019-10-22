|
Vincent James Monaco, 66, of Marblehead, passed away October 10th, 2019 at Northshore Medical Center Salem Hospital with his family at his side. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Heaphy) Monaco of Marblehead with whom he shared 25 years of marriage. Born in Salem, he was the son of the late S. Vincent and Mary (Brown) Monaco. He graduated from Deerfield High School (IL) and earned a BS focused in Business Management from the University of Illinois. Vincent was an experienced proprietor in the Wine Industry and then served for several years as the Corporate Wine Director for Kappys Importing & Distributing Co / Everett Management Corp. Having played as a football lineman in his younger days, Vincent was very fond of sports and was lucky to see both the Red Sox and Cubs win World Series pennants and enjoyed many Sundays watching the Pats. Vincent was also a gifted pianist and was fond of music. He also loved traveling and spending time with his entire family, especially his grandchildren. Dogs always held a special place in his heart and soul. Jimmy,' as he was known to his family, was the loving step-father of Erin Lojko Cavazos and her husband, Ed Cavazos, of Santa Barbara, CA and Tara Lojko Risoldi and her husband, Steve Risoldi, of Marblehead. He was also the cherished grandfather of Destin and Alec Cavazos and Madeline Risoldi; and the dear brother of Elizabeth Monaco McCarthy and her husband, Neil McCarthy of New York, NY, Wellington, FL and Sharon, CT. Funeral Services and burial in Waterside Cemetery are private. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to via stjude.org. To share a memory or offer online condolences please visit eustisandcornell funeralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019