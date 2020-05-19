|
Virginia Alice (Coffey) Brown, 94, a lifetime resident of Marblehead, passed away on May11, 2020. Born in Lynn on April 28, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Ruth (Moors) Coffey. She graduated from Marblehead High School with the Class of 1944. Virginia was a bookkeeper for the Marblehead Light Department for over 30 years until her retirement in 1995. She was a lifelong member of St. Stephens Methodist Church in Marblehead where she enjoyed members of the congregation, countless church suppers, fairs, and after service activities. She was also an active member in the St. Stephens Womens Club, Harbor Womens and an active participant of the Marblehead Senior Center. She was a passionate traveler and was the first to sign up for many tour trips. After her retirement, she was an volunteer at Salem Hospital. Every Friday morning she cuddled the newborn babies. Every Sunday afternoon, you could find her in their gift shop. Virginia was the loving mother of Carol and her husband Stratton of Lincoln, New Hampshire and of Patricia R. Spitzer. She was the cherished grandmother of Garrett, Grant and Alexander and the adoring great-grandmother of Stratton, Alexandra, Meredith and Eliza. She was the dear sister of Ralph Ramsdell and Thomas Coffey and the most loving aunt to Sandy, Sue, and Mary. Due to gathering restrictions, the funeral services and burial at Waterside Cemetery in Marblehead will be private and to be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephens Methodist Church in Marblehead. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or offer condolences to the family of Virginia, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 19 to May 26, 2020