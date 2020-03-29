Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
(781) 631-0076
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Barry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Barry


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Barry Obituary
Virgina "Ginny" (Haughey) Barry 94, of Marblehead,died March 23, 2020. Virginia, the daughter of Leyman B. and Mary (Hirt) Haughey, was born March 7, 1926 in Ft. Worth, Texas. Having resided in Cincinnati for many years, her family moved to Swampscott during World War II, then after the war, she met and married Ed Barry of Marblehead. Ginny and Ed shared over 70 loving years together. Ginny is survived by her husband, Ed; sons Gregory of Lynn; Paul and his wife, Leslie of Mt. Pleasant, SC; her daughter, Joan Barry Whelan, and her husband, Tim of Marblehead; grandsons, Patrick M. Barry of Charleston, SC and TJ Whelan and his wife, Elyse of Marblehead. Ginny was predeceased by her five siblings: Jane, John, Bill, Betty and Marge. She leaves many nieces & nephews. Due to the current gathering restrictions, her funeral service was private. A Celebration of her life is planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street, 781-631-0076. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Red Cross, 101 Station Landing, Suite 510, Medford, MA, 02155 or via redcross.org. To share a memory or offer online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -