Virgina "Ginny" (Haughey) Barry 94, of Marblehead,died March 23, 2020. Virginia, the daughter of Leyman B. and Mary (Hirt) Haughey, was born March 7, 1926 in Ft. Worth, Texas. Having resided in Cincinnati for many years, her family moved to Swampscott during World War II, then after the war, she met and married Ed Barry of Marblehead. Ginny and Ed shared over 70 loving years together. Ginny is survived by her husband, Ed; sons Gregory of Lynn; Paul and his wife, Leslie of Mt. Pleasant, SC; her daughter, Joan Barry Whelan, and her husband, Tim of Marblehead; grandsons, Patrick M. Barry of Charleston, SC and TJ Whelan and his wife, Elyse of Marblehead. Ginny was predeceased by her five siblings: Jane, John, Bill, Betty and Marge. She leaves many nieces & nephews. Due to the current gathering restrictions, her funeral service was private. A Celebration of her life is planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street, 781-631-0076. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Red Cross, 101 Station Landing, Suite 510, Medford, MA, 02155 or via redcross.org. To share a memory or offer online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020