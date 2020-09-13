Virginia M. "Gini" Papagelis , 91, long-time Marblehead resident, formerly of Salem and most recently of Swampscott, passed away peacefully on September 5th, 2020. Gini was predeceased by the love of her life and husband of fortyeight years, Telly Papagelis. Born in Worcester to the late Allan and Blanche (Saucier) Doyle, Gini was raised and attended school in Lynn. After they married, Gini and Telly settled in Marblehead, where they raised their only son, Peter. Gini often looked back fondly at her years of service to the Town of Marblehead, working at The Marblehead Municipal Light Department. Gini's energy was boundless. She so cherished her many close friends in life with whom she shared much laughter and many adventures over the years, including as a long-time member of the Marblehead community, the Marblehead Yacht Club and the Boggestow Ski Club. Gini enjoyed travel, golf, skiing, tennis, boating, and spending time at the beach, especially at her favorite spot on Brown's Island. Gini will always be remembered for the spring in her step, a twinkle in her eye and a story to share. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Gini leaves behind her son Peter and his wife, Sarah. She is also survived by her brother, Alan Doyle; her brother Michael Doyle and his wife, Adina and her five nieces and nephews (Michael, David, Nancy, Jo-An and Timothy) and their families, all of whom she loved dearly. Pursuant to her wishes, no public services will be held. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.eustis&cornell.com



