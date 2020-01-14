|
In the evening of Sunday January 12, 2020, Virginia "Ginny" (Martin) ONeil passed away unexpectedly with her family by her side at North Shore Medical Center in Salem. Born in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Edith (Teague) and James Martin. While she attended Lynn schools, she met the love of her life Dennis J. ONeil, of Marblehead, in 1957. After graduating from Lynn English High School, Ginny and Dennis were married, settled in Marblehead, and shared 57 years together raising their family. While being a mother, Ginny worked in the Marblehead school systems as a cafeteria server. All of Marblehead knew her for her loving and caring spirit to all she encountered. So many people will remember her for her smiling face behind the counter at Ginnys Sugar Shack at the Elks Pool on Ocean Ave and then later behind the counter at White Hen Pantry. However, she will be most remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. Her loyalty to others and unconditional love will be the memories that are cherished as the glue to her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Ginny is survived by: her loving husband of 57 years Dennis J. ONeil; her daughters Pamela Roland, Kathleen Lofmark and her husband Rolfe, and Patricia ONeil; her grandchildren Amanda Roland, Richard Roland and his wife Lauren, Kelly Roland, and Madison Lofmark; her brother Donald Martin and his late wife June; her dear friend Solange Colbert; and many nieces and nephews. Ginny is predeceased by her brother James Martin. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday January 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Murphy Funeral Home, located at 85 Federal St. Salem. Further services will be private per the request of the family. In Ginnys memory, memorial contributions can be made to the 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. For more information or online guestbook, please visit www.MurphyFuneralHome. com or call 978-744-0497.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020