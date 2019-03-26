|
On Tuesday February 12, 2019 Vivian Jane Brockelbank Clark, of Marblehead, 95 years young, died at the home of her Grandson Mark in Colorado surrounded by her loving family. Vivian or Nanny as she was fondly called did things her way right up until the end. The evening before she passed, she was holding court and continuing to make people laugh. When her granddaughters said goodnight she responded, If I dont see you in the morning, Ill see you in my dreams. Just before sunrise Vivian passed on to be with her beloved husband Bud, daughter Beverly and great granddaughter Akasha and all her loved ones that had gone before her. Born on January 20, 1924 Vivian was the daughter of Charles E and Lena G Brockelbank of Ipswich, MA, Sister of Margaret Giles and husband Burt from Lynchburg, Virginia. Vivian graduated from Ipswich High school and went on to graduate from the Salem Hospital School of Nursing. Vivian worked her entire career, 35 years, at Salem hospital. She was a devoted Nurse and impacted numerous lives in her tenure at Salem Hospital. It was at this time that Vivian met her beloved husband of 65 years, Bud. They enjoyed an amazing life together travel- ing, skiing, golfing, walking numerous beaches, sea shelling, vacationing at Aloha Kai and most importantly spending time with their family. Vivian was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She was also an amazing friend and welcomed many people into her home over the years. One of Vivians most cherished roles was being a grandmother. She loved ALL of her grandchildren fiercely and without bias. She always encouraged them and was forever their champion. Her legacy will live on in all of them. She will be missed beyond measure. Nanny is survived by her daughter and son in law Joanne and Jeff Bailey, Son in law, Vance Likins, and grandchildren Sandy and Chip Norris, Skip Likins, Mark Barry and Tami Wolff, Meri and Matt Martin, Mandee and Jeremy Spittle, Whitney Barry and Brandin Blanthhorn, and Christiana Bailey. She was a great grandmother to Shayla, David, Lucky, Tabitha, Isabella, Shawn, Sarah, Susie Emily, Clark, Fawn, Emma and Sophia. She had 1 great grandson, Miles. She is survived by her sister and bother in law Margie and Burt, niece Linda Starling, nephew Bruce Giles and many great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Beverly Likins, whom she missed dearly this past year. And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make Nanny you will be missed. We love you! A celebration of Vivian's life will be held May 31, 2019 at 1:30 at Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead MA. Friends and family are invited to join us in celebration. In Lieu of Flowers Nanny has requested donations be made to the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress in honor of her Granddaughter Emma Grace. Donations can be sent to: MDSC, 20 Burlington Mall Road, Suite 261, Burlington, MA 01803. www.mdsc.org.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019