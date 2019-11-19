|
|
Alfred Wallace "Wallie" Everest Jr., 82, of Marblehead passed away at Brigham & Womens Hospital in Boston on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Christine (Bedard) Everest of Marblehead with whom he shared 17 years of marriage. Born in Pittsfield on September 17, 1937, Wallie was the son of the late Wallace and Mary (Hickey) Everest. Wallie was the loving father of Wallace Everest III and his wife, Lynne of Melbourne FL, and Christopher Everest and his wife, Elise of Boxford; the cherished grandfather of Ryan, Stephanie, Ben, Nils and Astrid Everest; the dear brother of the late Mary Bocking, Dan Everest and Anne Wojtkowski; the step father of Caron Patterson, Kerri Stark and Siobhan Cormier and step grandfather to 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and the uncle of nine nieces and nephews. Wallie received his aeronautical engineering degree from Boston University and was a Registered Professional Engineer. He worked at General Electric in Lynn for over 28 years on the inception and launch of the Black Hawk helicopter program, and later directed international market development for turboshaft jet engines. Wallie had previously worked on rocket propulsion for Raytheons Sparrow missile. Wallie grew up on Pontoosuc lake, honing his talent as a competitive sailor. He lead the Boston University sailing team to a national championship and was inducted into the Collegiate Sailing Hall of Fame in Annapolis Maryland. As a resident of Acton, he lead the planning committee for construction of the new high school. As a resident of Chelsea, he lead the committee to preserve the waterfront parks and greenspace. He also served on the board to construct the new Adirondack Public Observatory in Tupper Lake NY which operates the Everest telescope. Wallie was a longtime member of the Corinthian Yacht Club and past commodore of the Lynn Yacht Club. As an avid sailor, he raced and cruised the eastern seaboard, including Nova Scotia, Bermuda and the Carribean. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 22nd, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23rd at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the s Project. To share a memory or offer online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019