WK Kim Gilbert, 74, Well Known and Internationally Acclaimed Marblehead Artist 74, a fourth generation Marblehead native, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband and life partner of Linda Jones of Marblehead. Born in Marblehead he was the son of the late Charles and Ruth (Wheelock) Gilbert and the brother of Carl Gilbert of Florida and Edgar "Brud" Gilbert of Plymouth, and the cousin of several of the Marblehead Gilbert Clan including the late Jacqueline (Gilbert) Jackson, her son, Robert "Bobby" Jackson of Marblehead, and cousins Koren Lipsett of Wardsboro, VT and Brian Lipsett of Naples, ME. Gilbert was a considerably talented athlete at Marblehead High School and excelled in skiing and baseball. He took his talents to play for the Indianapolis Clowns in the 60s, a professional American Negro League team. He played for a few years on his way to the major league, but the accumulated sports injuries ultimately benched him from pursuing professional baseball. Fortunately to many, he recognized that his artistic talent rivaled his athletic skills, although his love of sports never wavered and remained an avid skier in the northeast until recently. Gilbert took his talents to the seas | literally. Early in his career, out of Graves and Dions local boatyards, you would find him in a dingy precariously balancing himself in the Marblehead harbor as he meticulously completed the gold leaf lettering on a variety of vessels. Although he excelled at signs and graphics, his true and pure passion was exemplified in his acrylics and watercolors. With his love of the sea, the mountains and sports, including Formula 1 racing, he created several thousand pieces of this fine art and they are found throughout the world in public and private collections. He created commissioned works for the Ferrari Club of America & Ferrari NA Charities, Connecticut Maritime Association, Jordan F1 Race Team, Boston Celtics, Baltimore Orioles Cal Ripken Jrs Foundation, Indianapolis Colts Peyton Mannings Foundation, St. Vincents Childrens Hospital, Bruins Cam Neelys Foundation, Boston Celtics Antoine Walkers Foundation, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Major League Soccer, F1 Boston, Formula 1, 100th Indianapolis 500, Bode Millers Turtle Ridge Foundation, Sugarloaf USA, Aspen Ski Resort, University of Massachusetts, Boston Bruins, Air Canada, Baltic Yachts, Northeastern University, Boston College, Boston University, SBANE, and the National Park Service, to only name a few! Some notable local works include the restoration of the murals in the Marblehead Veterans Middle School, designing, carving and painting the Figurehead on the Friendship replica of the 1797 East Indiaman currently docked at the Salem Maritime National Historic Site, and many works at local establishments and landmarks including National Grand Bank, Harbor Light Inn, the Gerry5 and others. Kim was known as a humble, unassuming and had a "one of a kind" talent. He loved spending time with his family and friends in and around Marblehead including at Maddies, the Rip Tide and Gerry 5. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Kim's Life will be scheduled when gathering restrictions are lifted. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead 781-631-0076. If desired, consider donating musical instrument and art supplies (or cash) to local art and music non-profits so that children can flex their artistic talents. To share a memory of Kim or offer online condolences, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2020