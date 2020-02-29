|
Dr. Wei Wu (1925-2020), father of Peipei Wu Wishnow, PhD, Marblehead, died on Feb. 24, 2020 peacefully at age 96 at the XI Hu Senior Center Hangzhou, China. He was highly decorated by the Zhejiang Provincial Government for his work in Occupational Medicine at the Hangzhou Railway Disease Prevention Center. He was a respected Qi Gong master. Dr. Wu, well into 90's, wrote two books: Medical Qi Gong and a collection of health and longevity principles. He was a loving father and devoted husband. He provided over two decades of undivided care to his wife of 72 years Wenqing Zhang, 94, who suffers from dementia. He is survived by: his wife; daughter, Peipei Wu Wishnow, President of Interceauticals, Salem; son Yanpei Wu; grandchild and great grandchildren; Hangzhou, and son-in-law law, Jerry Wishnow, Marblehead.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020