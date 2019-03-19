|
|
William Arthur LeBlanc, Jr., a lifetime resident of Marblehead, MA and a longtime resident of Conway, NH passed away on March 9th, 2019 at 86. He leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 68 years, Polly Rogers LeBlanc. Bill was the loving father of Linda LeBlanc Manning and her husband, Peter E. of Kingfield, Maine, William Rogers LeBlanc and his wife, Mary C. of Marblehead, and Paul Hooper LeBlanc and his wife, Michele A. of Honolulu, HI. Bill also loved his Grandchildren | Rachel Elizabeth Manning and her partner, Josiah Mills of North Conway, NH, Nathan Edmund Manning and his wife, Amanda of Durham, Maine, Jessica Callahan LeBlanc and her fianc, Connor Carey, William Brett LeBlanc, Michaela Callahan LeBlanc, all of Marblehead and Hooper John LeBlanc of Honolulu, Hawaii. Born in Marblehead at the original Mary Alley Hospital, he was the son of William and Doris Hooper LeBlanc. He was a proud 17th generation descendent of the Hooper family of Marblehead and graduated from Marblehead High School in the class of 1952. He volunteered and served bravely in a Heavy Armored Artillery Division during the Korean War. He received his basic training at Aberdeen Proving Grounds | Aberdeen Maryland and later attended Light Artillery Repair School where he finished at the head of his class. Bill was awarded the Korean SVC Medal, National Defense SVC Medal, United Nations SVC Medal and the Presidential Unit Citation. Bills first of many jobs on and around Marblehead Harbor included collecting fares for the ferry at age eight. He could also be found trapping muskrats in Steer Swamp before school to sell their pelts. He worked at the Marblehead Transportation Co. and he also crewed on yachts during his summer vacations. Following his service as a combat veteran in the Army, he worked at Brown Durell in Boston. He began his career in the oil business with Booma-Breed Oil, Swampscott before moving on to Pickering Oil, Salem, Breed Oil, Marblehead, and finally retired as an executive from Johnson and Dix Oil in New Hampshire/Vermont. After retiring, he was self-employed helping small businesses with collections. Bill was active in the Marblehead community. He was a member of the Gerry 5 Veteran Firemans Association, Market Square Associates, the Masonic Philanthropic Lodge of Marblehead, VFW Post 2005, Marblehead Rotary, and the Boston Yacht Club. He was proud of his association with Marblehead Bank where he started as a Cooperator of Marblehead Savings Bank back in 1973 and served as a Trustee from 1979 to 2012. He also had a strong affiliation with the National Grand Bank and with The Landing Restaurant where he was at onetime, a partner in ownership and served as a part-time bookkeeper. Bills love for the ocean and lobstering was matched with his weekend finish carpentry skills and master craftsman talent. Never taking a day off or vacation, he enjoyed remodeling his first home on Mechanic Court, Marblehead. He also purchased a property with just a chimney of a burned down camp on Bunganut Pond in Alfred, Maine and around it, he created the family summer cabin. His final building accomplishment was a beautiful log home in East Conway, New Hampshire, where he loved spending time with his late black-lab, Smokey. Most of all, he loved his wife, Polly, children and grandchildren. A true Marbleheader he will be missed by all who knew him. Bills service and burial at Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead will be private. Arrangements by Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street, Marblehead. A Celebration of Life is planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made in Bills name to the , c/o , 75 Sylvan Street, B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or by visiting give.caredimensions.org. To share memory or leave online condolences, please visit www.eustisandcornell funeralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019