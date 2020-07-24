William Carter Gould was born September 28, 1959 in Boston, MA. He was the son of Sally C. Gould and Elisha P. Gould, Jr. of Marblehead, MA. Bill, or Carter, as many friends and family knew him, was raised in Marblehead and attended Marblehead High School. He graduated from Northfield Mount Hermon School in Hermon, MA in 1978. He graduated from Union College, in Schenectady, NY in 1982 with a degree in Economics. In 1988 he married Francesca Olivia Ferrone in New York, NY. After spending two years in New York City, they moved to Chicago and settled in Golf, IL where they had two sons, William and George. Bill died on July 20, 2020 after a three-year battle with prostate cancer. He passed away peacefully at home with his wife and sons by his side. Bill worked for many years in finance as the Global Risk Manager for ING Barings and as an entrepreneur with the formation of Greylock, LLC. Bills greatest passion was for his family. He led many hikes with friends and family in the White Mountains of NH, upstate, NY, and many other beautiful places. Conway Lake in NH held a very special place in his heart and he loved exploring and boating there. He enjoyed the game of golf with dear friends and especially with his brother, Terry. Bill was an active and athletic person and he had many interests; chief among them was the game of ice hockey, which he learned to play as a child and continued to play throughout his life. Bill played for his high school teams in Marblehead and at Northfield Mount Hermon, and for the Union College ice hockey team. He often marveled at the many lifelong friendships he formed through the game he loved and the excitement of the competition. Bill took particular joy in coaching both Will and George and their ice hockey teams. He was a skill -ed teacher and enjoyed sharing his love of the game with others. Bill was never one to idle and will be remembered for his positive energy. Bill is survived by his wife of 32 years, Francesca, and their sons, Will and George, as well as his father, Elisha P. Gould, Jr. of Marblehead, MA, and his brother Elisha Terry P. Gould, III and his wife Susan and his nephew Ellis, and nieces, Hilary, and Claire of Winnetka, IL. He is survived by Regina F. Severs of New York, NY, Joanna T. Ferrone of Miami, FL, Gerard G. Ferrone, Jr. of East Nassau, NY, Christopher D. (Hilary) Ferrone of Spencertown, NY, Dominic G. (Stephanie) Ferrone of Brooklyn, NY, and William G. (Tarra) Ferrone of Dorset, VT and his many nieces and nephews. His mother predeceased him in 2017. Bill touched a lot of people over the years and the many people who loved him will miss his upbeat attitude. Funeral arrangements are private. A celebration of his life will be held in the future when we are able to gather safely. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Gould Family Fund for Prostate Cancer Research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Please write checks payable to Dana-Farber and include the Gould Family Fund for Prostate Cancer Research in the memo section. You may also gift online http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/WilliamGould
.