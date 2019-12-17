|
William H. York | of Boca Raton, FL and Salem, MA entered into rest on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Shapiro) York with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Devoted father of Brad York and his wife Jill of Marblehead, Adam York and his wife Andrea of Marblehead and the late Faythe Jacobs; father-in-law to Robert Jacobs and his wife Shereen Jacobs. Cherished grandfather of six: Brett and Jared Jacobs and Wes, Emmy, Sam, and Tedd York. The loving brother of Channa Friend and Esther Brown. Dear son of the late Benjamin and Ada (Feinberg) York. Bill grew up Brookline, MA, and graduated Boston Latin School, and Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute with both a BS and MS in Aeronautical Engineering. While working as an engineer for Aritech, Bill and his team developed the first ultrasonic motion detector sensor currently used for burglar protection. Following a successful career as an engineer, he pursued his newfound passion for the car industry and opened York Oldsmobile in Bell Circle of Revere, MA in 1977. This dealership was followed by; York Isuzu, York Ford, Saturn of Medford, and Kia of Medford. From an early age Bill had a love of boats and airplanes- he summered in Point of Pines Revere and built his own small skiff and model airplanes. His love of ocean and air led to a lifetime of boating and flying - almost always with his family in tow. In the summer of 1951, a then 16-year-old Bill, met the love of his life, Marilyn. He would pilot his boat from Revere to Winthrop to visit Marilyn at her family house in Winthrop. The two fell in love and married in 1957. They raised their family in Marblehead MA and were members of the Dolphin and Boston Yacht Clubs. Bills family was the center of his universe | the family travelled en masse to ski, boat, and cruise around the world. Bill, also known as Pops, held a special place as patriarch of the York family and was adored by his family. His sound advice was sought by all and was a mentor to countless people. A funeral service for Bill will be held on Thursday December 19, 2019, at 11 AM at Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead, MA 01945. Interment will follow at Temple Emanu-El Memorial Park, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers, MA 01923. A celebration of his life will be held _ Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead, MA 01945, on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2:30pm-4:30 pm In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute via www.dana-farber.org. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019