|
|
William John McCarthy, 73, of Marblehead, MA passed away on Oct 11th, 2019 at Mass General Hospital surrounded by his immediate family and friends. Billy was born on August 26, 1946 to the late William and Margaret McCarthy in Revere, MA. Bill was born and raised in Revere, MA where he excelled on the football field. After graduating from Revere High School in 1964, he went on to study Education and play football at Northeastern University. Billy graduated in 1969 with a BA in Education and then went on to earn his Masters in Education from Boston City College. In 1967, he met Dianne Morrison in Falmouth, MA. They wed in 1971, going on to have 2 children, Kerrin and Michael. After graduation, he landed his first teaching position in Marblehead in 1970. He would spend 37 years in the Marblehead school system. Bill was a cornerback and special team coach for the Magicians varsity football team as well as a track and field coach; which he absolutely loved. Billy had a passion for coaching in town and was well known to many students. One of his greatest joys, and a source of great pride for Billy, was hearing from former students about how he influenced their lives and sparked their love of Sport. In 2005, post-retirement, Coach Mac continued his gift, volunteering his time to assist in coaching football and track and was especially enthused when asked to coach the girls powderpuff football team! He spent the rest of his free time skiing, golfing, sailing and attending HS sports games. Billy leaves behind his wife, Dianne, of 48 years. His daughter, Kerrin, son Michael and his wife Patricia, and their three children, Molly, Finn and Gray. He also leaves behind his Brother, Paul and his wife Patricia of Dayton, OH. His sister, Georgie and the late Tom Hagstrom of Revere. His sister Elinor and Charles Kelley of Revere. As well as several nieces and nephews in Massachusetts, Ohio and Japan. Visiting hours were held on Monday, October 21st, at Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street. His Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, October 22nd at 11:00 a.m. Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead. Interment will be private at Waterside Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers, the McCarthy family asks that donations be made to a cause that was near and dear to Billy; The Marblehead Track Association. www.marblehead track.org. 3 Bessom Street, No. 154; Marblehead, MA 01945. To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit eustisandcornellfuneral home.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019