Dr. William Lloyd Paly, a beloved surgeon, father, husband, brother and friend, passed away peacefully on October 7 from injuries sustained in a tragic bicycling accident. He was 66 years old and lived in Marblehead with his loving wife Amy Judd, where they raised their two sons, Jonathan and Benjamin, their pride and joy. Bill, son of Dr. Sidney and Elizabeth Paly, grew up in Marblehead and graduated from the Cambridge School in 1971. After earning his undergraduate degree from Clark University in 1975, he worked in rural health in Liberia as a Peace Corps volunteer. In 1981 he earned a Masters degree from the Harvard School of Public Health where he met his future wife Amy, before starting down his ultimate career path as a physician. Bill attended University of Massachusetts School of Medicine, completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Yale University and a fellowship in hand surgery at Tufts University. Since joining Coastal Orthopedic Associates at Beverly Hospital in 1992, he has helped thousands of patients to alleviate pain and regain function from hand and wrist conditions and injuries. Beyond his career as a devoted and respected surgeon, Bill was exuberant and curious, tirelessly pursuing his many passions and multiplying talents. While he eschewed music lessons as a child, he picked up his first guitar in his 20s, studiously developing a lively finger-picking style, and exploring jazz, blues and folk traditions with a wonderful circle of musical friends who played together weekly for decades. Bill had another circle of friends with whom he shared a love of fishing, spending nearly every summer Wednesday at sea, chasing stripers and tuna. He adored skiing, mountain biking, traveling, cooking and collecting antiques and oddities. One of Bills quieter passions was his seaside garden on Ticehurst Lane - he found boundless joy in locavore living and sharing the fruits of his labor. Bill leaves behind a loving family including his wife of 36 years Amy Judd; son Dr. Jonathan Paly, his wife Tori and grandson Jake of Philadelphia; son Benjamin Paly and his partner Andrea Tosi of Austin TX. He leaves his brother David, his wife Marita and their sons Daniel and James of Gig Harbor WA; his sister Melissa, her husband David Batchelder and their children Jessie, Jeremy and Ellie of Kittery Point ME; brother-in-law Sam Judd, his wife Renee and their children Daniel, Adam and Elizabeth of Stamford CT; brother-in-law Marty and his wife Christine of Red Bank NJ; and mother-in-law Maxine Judd of Westfield NJ. Bill was predeceased by his parents Sidney and Beth, and his sister Karen. He also leaves an enormous wake of friends, neighbors, medical colleagues and community members whose lives he enriched and by whom his beautiful life was nourished. There will be a celebration of Bills life at 1 pm on October 27 at Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Avenue in Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Global Oncology (www.globalonc.org) and/or Give Directly (www.givedirectly.org).
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019