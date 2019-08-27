Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
10 Vinnin Street
Salem, MA 01970
(781) 581-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lodgen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lodgen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lodgen Obituary
William Lodgen of Salem, formerly of Revere, entered into rest on August 25, 2019 at the age of 93. Devoted husband of the late Evelyn Cybuch Lodgen. Loving father of Larry and Ellen Lodgen and the late Helise Lodgen Dimino. Beloved Gramps of Sara Lodgen, Joshua Dimino, and Alexis Dimino. Great grandfather of Haley and Ares. Loving brother of the late Saul Lodgen and Chester Lodgen. Bill grew up in Framingham and joined the US Navy, serving proudly during WWII. Upon return from overseas, Bill graduated from Bentley School of Accounting and Finance and raised his family in Revere. He spent his entire career as an office manager. He was a member of the Jewish War Veterans, Masons, and Shriners. Bill was a devoted Red Sox and Patriots fan and an avid supporter of liberal politics. A funeral service for Bill was held on Tuesday, August 27 th at 11:00 am at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA. Interment followed at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA. Shiva will be held at the home of Larry and Ellen on Tuesday from 3:00-5:00 and 6:30-9:00; Wednesday and Thursday from 2:00-5:00 and 6:30-9:00. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Jewish War Veterans, 1811 R Street NW, Washington, DC 20009 or Democratic National Committee, 430 South Capitol Street SE, Washington, DC 20003. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www. stanetskyhymansonsalem. com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
Download Now