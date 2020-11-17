1/
William Moynihan Sadley - Bill left us suddenly at North Shore Medical Center on November 8, 2020. He was born in Salem on January 4, 1954 to Therese (Chase) Moynihan of Marblehead and the late Francis D. Moynihan. Living most of his life in Marblehead, graduating from Marblehead High in 1972 he was a true Header, having come from a long line of Headers. Bill was an amazing craftsman, draftsman, cook and artist, but he will be remembered best for his countless hours of volunteer work and his razor-sharp wit. He was a past president and life member of the Gerry 5 V.F.A., Treasurer of the Market Squares, member of the O.K.O.s V.F.A. and the A & FM Masonic Lodge. He leaves behind his mother Terry and his sister, Lois Hamrick and her husband, Steve, of Marblehead, his brother, Larry and his wife, Joan, of Gloucester and his sister, Kathy, and her husband, Robert, of Hollis, ME. Also, 9 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 rules a private graveside service was held and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, raise a glass, wherever you are. Arrangements are under the direction of the Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal St., Salem. For on line guest book or for additional information please call 978-744-0497 or visit www. MurphyFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
