Yoon Bong Chun, 83, of Salem, MA, better known as Y.B. to all those who knew and loved him passed away peacefully on June 1st, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sun Chun, who he lovingly referred to as his angel; their five children: Robert Chun and his wife Jean of Los Angeles, CA; EuRim Chun and her husband Kenneth Fisher of Marblehead, MA; Seong Chun and her husband, Nick Winter of New York, NY; Jon Chun of Santa Monica, CA; Jae Chun and his wife, Christine of Oakland, CA; and their seven grandchildren: Elina and Mack Fisher; Sara and Senna Cho; Heath Winter; Kaya and Tatelyn Chun. The story of Y.B. and Sun Chun is a proud American tale of courageous immigrants who left everything behind to start a new life in a foreign country to achieve the American Dream. They looked to obtain a better life through education and economic opportunities, especially for their five children. Turned away from a business opportunity in Niantic, CT, they settled in Los Angeles in 1972, and through sheer hard work, Y.B. (with his wife, Sun) established themselves as business owners of seafood restaurants and convenience stores. They successfully raised five children who all went onto receive university degrees, and for three of them, advanced masters degrees. After retirement, Y.B. and Sun Chun moved to Massachusetts, first settling in Brookline and then finally to Salem, to be near their daughter, EuRim Chun, her husband, Ken Fisher and their grandchildren, Elina and Mack Fisher. In Salem, they established a circle of friends that revolved around their shared passion: golf. Y.B. was an avid reader, a life-long learner who always read with a dictionary at his side; he loved talking politics and current events at weekly Sunday night dinners with his family; he (and Sun ) attended his grandchildren, Elina and Macks sports games and cheered them on throughout their K-12 Marblehead Public School years; he also loved to watch spectator sports of all kinds, including basketball, soccer, boxing, football and, of course, golf. He enjoyed social gatherings and never shied away from offering the best mixed drinks and having one himself. They traveled often to Seoul, S. Korea to visit extended family, and California to visit their children and grandchildren. They made special trips to Italy and St. Martins with their daughters, EuRim and Seong Chun, and their families. Y.B. was a proud Korean-American who instilled in all of his children and grandchildren the importance of citizenship and giving back to ones community. He would remind his children that being an American citizen was a privilege that came with responsibility to always vote and give back. He would often add that Whats important in life is to do your very best under whatever circumstances you may be in, and to always remember to lift up or help someone else less fortunate along the way. He lived everyday in being true to himself and practicing this philosophy. He treated everyone he came across with respect and with a smile, kindness, and a compliment. He always gave more than he received, and thats the way he liked it. He was humble and grateful that life had given him a second chance to successfully provide for his family in a great country of abundance and opportunities. For this, he would often say that everyday felt like his birthday because he was so blessed. He expected his children to pay forward for their good fortunes, too. Above all, Y.B. was a family man, a loving and devoted husband, an incredible father who took pride in his five children, and an adoring grandfather to his seven grandchildren. This past May, he lived to see his first American-born grandchild, Elina Fisher, graduate from The George Washington University, D.C., with the Washington Monument in the backdrop. It was indeed a befitting and proud moment for both Y.B. and Sun Chun. They had achieved the American Dream and were assured that they had planted both roots and encouraged their children and now, grandchildren to fly and seek their own dreams. His life was well-lived, with courage, a deep sense of work ethic, adventure, dignity, caring, integrity, kindness and above all, love. He will be sorely missed by all who were privileged enough to have known him but his spirit and the values he embodied and exemplified will live on through his family, friends and all of whom he touched. To honor Y.B. Chuns commitment to lifelong learning, citizenship and community, the family has established the Yoon Bong (Y.B.) Chun and Familys Education Fund to support programming and services at the Abbot Public Library in Marblehead, MA. To celebrate his life, the family welcomes memorial donations made in his name to the Abbot Public Library Fund, Inc., c/o P. O. Box 1409, Marblehead, MA 01945.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from June 14 to June 21, 2019