Chapman, Cole & Gleason
2599 Cranberry Highway
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Graveside service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:15 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
Edith B. Rehbein

Edith B. Rehbein Obituary
| Edith B. (Barrows) Rehbein, 89, of Marion, died April 30, 2019 at home. She was the widow of the late Roy H. Rehbein and the daughter of the late Stanley and Sadie Louise (Wrenn) Barrows. She was born in Milford and lived in Hopedale for many years. She then lived in Middleboro and Carver before moving to Marion 10 years ago. She enjoyed bird watching and feeding the birds in her yard and enjoyed collecting New England themed items especially from the Cape. Survivors include 4 sons, Craig Rehbein and Fox Keri both of Marion, Glenn Rehbein of Uxbridge and Christopher Rehbein of Wareham; a daughter, Karen Holmes of Cooper, ME; a sister, Dorothy Kirby of Orange Park, FL; a granddaughter, Kara Rehbein of Milford. Her graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Please arrive at the cemetery at 12:15 p.m. Arrangements are by the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. For directions and online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome. com.
Published in The Sentinel from May 3 to May 10, 2019
