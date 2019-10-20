|
Adrian J. Temple, 67, of Marlborough, Mass., died Friday, October 11, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical, Center, Worcester, Mass. after a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late Adrian and Sarah (Pontbriand) Temple and the brother of the late George Temple and Shirley (Temple) Dupont. Adrian was a life-long resident of Marlborough. He was employed as a Marlborough Firefighter until his retirement in 2011. He also worked at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy in Stow for several years. Adrian was a gifted wood carver. He also enjoyed camping, traveling, and going to car shows. He is survived by his cousins, nieces, nephews and many good friends. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. followed by a service at 7 p.m. at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. For compete obituary please visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marlborough Enterprise from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2019